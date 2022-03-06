Photo Gallery: Mercer women defeat Furman 73-54 in SoCon championship

Photos from the Mercer Bears’ 73-54 SoCon tournament championship win over Furman in Asheville, North Carolina March 6, 2022.

The Mercer women’s basketball team celebrates after defeating Furman 73-54 in the SoCon Ingles Basketball Championship Saturday afternoon at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C.

Mercer senior guard Amoria Neal-Tysor drives to the net against Furman Saturday afternoon in the SoCon Ingles Basketball Championships at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C.

The Mercer baench cheers as the Bears face Furman Saturday afternoon in the SoCon Ingles Basketball Championships at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C.

Mercer graduate student guard Shannon Titus drives to the net against Furman Saturday afternoon in the SoCon Ingles Basketball Championships at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C.

Mercer graduate student guard Endia Banks looks to pass against Furman Saturday afternoon in the SoCon Ingles Basketball Championships at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C.

Mercer senior guard shoots against Furman Saturday afternoon in the SoCon Ingles Basketball Championships at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C.