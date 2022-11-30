Photo gallery: Images from Art Basel Miami Beach VIP opening day

Art Basel Miami Beach opened Tuesday to VIPs, giving serious art collectors first dibs on works from 282 galleries from around the globe. Take a look at what was there.

A woman snaps a photo at the nugerriemschneider booth during the Art Basel VIP opening day at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Detail from a piece titled “Let the Mermaids Flirt with me,” 2022 by Christopher Myers at the Meridians sector during Art Basel VIP opening day at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

A work titled “Guts” by artist Samara Golden on display during Art Basel VIP opening day at the Miami Beach Convention Center

Detail of Christopher Myers’ “Let the Mermaids Flirt with me,” 2022 a piece consisting of stained glass light boxes, at the Meridians sector during Art Basel VIP opening day at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

“Bowl with Eggs” by Jeff Koons was one of the most popular works at the Art Basel VIP opening day at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Miami Beach, FL- November 29, 2022 - Jonathas de Andrade’s Lost and Found, 25 sculptures of burnt clay and swimwear, at the Meridians sector during the Art Basel VIP opening day. At the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Stained glass light boxes from a piece titled “Let the Mermaids Flirt with me,” 2022 by Christopher Myers at the Meridians sector during Art Basel VIP opening day at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Miami Beach, FL- November 29, 2022 -A stainless steel sculpture titled Lara, 2020 by Jaume Plensa at the Art Basel VIP opening day at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

“Inverted Monument,” 2022 by Do Ho Suh at the Art Basel VIP opening day at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Devan Shimoyama’s “Self Portrait with Braids, Doubled,” 2022, left and “Before the Storm,” 2022, a sculpture made with Timberland boots, rhinestones, silk flowers, epoxy resin and a chain hang on the wall at the Miami Beach Convention Center during the Art Basel VIP opening day.

Pharrell Williams, left, takes a selfie with a fan at the Art Basel VIP opening day in Miami Beach.

A woman takes a photo of Hajime Sorayana’s piece called “Untitled_Sexy Robot type II” during Art Basel VIP opening day at the Miami Beach Convention Center

Artist María José Arjona performs in her interactive work, “Chair,” above the floor at the Meridians sector. Zio Ziegler’s “The Journey through the Tehom I, II, III” serving as a backdrop during the Art Basel VIP opening day. At the Miami Beach Convention Center.