Photo – France EURO 2024 Star Celebrates Inter Milan 2-0 Serie A Win Vs Lecce: ‘Home’

Inter Milan and Marcus Thuram got their first Serie A win of the season against Lecce.

The Nerazzurri had failed to win their opener away to Genoa. But in their first match in front of their fans at the San Siro, they got the job done.

Matteo Darmian was the scorer of Inter’s first goal early on in the first half.

And then midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu scored the second from the penalty spot to wrap the three points up.

Inter striker Marcus Thuram took to Instagram to celebrate the win over Lecce.