Photo – France & Argentina Superstars Celebrate Goal During Inter Milan Serie A Thriller Vs Torino

Inter won a 3-2 Serie A thriller against Torino.

This was their second victory by that scoreline in a row in the league. They beat Udinese in a five-goal thriller last weekend.

This time it was striker Marcus Thuram who proved to be decisive.

The Frenchman scored all three of Inter’s goals to take home the match ball.

However, it was a nervous finale to the match. Even with just ten men, Torino fought back and managed to get a couple goals of their own.

Inter took to Instagram with snapshots of Thuram and captain Lautaro Martinez celebrating during the win.