'Incredible': Athletics world erupts over never-before-seen finish
The men’s steeplechase at the World Championships had the crowd on their feet after a photo finish was needed to separate the gold and silver medalists.
Conseslus Kipruto and Lamecha Girma rambled over barriers and through the water for more than 3,000 metres, and as they approached the finish, there was nothing separating them.
‘SO SAD’: Athletics world championships rocked by 'horrible' moment
With fans in the jam-packed crowd screaming, they sprawled as they reached the line.
A photo finish showed Kipruto had crossed in 8 minutes, 1.35 seconds.
It absolutely incredible
— simon makonde (@simonmakonde) October 4, 2019
That was one-hundredth of a second faster than Grima.
“I was praying, 'Let me be faster than him,’” Kipruto said. “I waited. I prayed. I saw the screen and saw it said 'Conseslus.' It was my name. I was definitely happy.”
The finish was the closest in steeplechase history at the World Championships.
Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali completed the podium by taking the bronze.
"The Ethiopians really pushed hard because they knew I was kicking," Kipruto said. "They had their plans before we started the race and I had plans for us Kenyans to push hard.
"For me in championships I always believe experience matters a lot, it is not about shape.
"Steeplechase is normally a Kenyan event it belongs to Kenyans but nowadays there are competitors from around the world."
Kenya’s dominance continues
Kipruto's victory extended Kenya's dominant run to seven consecutive men's world steeplechase gold medals going back to the 2007 championships in Japan.
But the 24-year-old Kipruto only managed to keep his country on top by the smallest of margins.
Trailing the 18-year-old Girma over the final barrier, the Kenyan tapped into his experience and timed his kick to perfection to beat his rival to the wire by millimetres.
"This is my first major international competition and I am very happy," Girma said. "In the last 50 meters I was thinking I am going to win. Before the race I did not expect to win.
"I am very thrilled to be the first Ethiopian to medal at the world championships."
Wow! wow! wow!, I am trembling as I tweet this, Conseslus Kipruto gave me a scare with his running style. The adrenaline rush almost made me go bonkers. That was the closest Steeplechase in history. CONGRATULATIONS KIPRUTO for not giving up! #DohaWorldChampionships
— Maina P Kiromo (@mpkiromo) October 4, 2019
Have you EVER seen a finish like this after over 8 minutes??! Kipruto 🥇 vs Girma 🥈 #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/DjxVfq9z2l
— Athletics World (@Athletics_World) October 4, 2019
Congratulations to 🇰🇪 @KipConseslus for his epic win of the 3000m steeplechase 🥇
What a winning margin ! of 0.01 is the closest in #WorldAthleticsChamps steeplechase history.
pic.twitter.com/6Kj2wXlRDg
— Kawangware Finest™️ (@cbs_ke) October 5, 2019
🎵KIPRUTO KEEP RUNNING🎶👏🏾👏🏾🇰🇪
— Leon Morrison🇰🇪🇶🇦 (@_LeonMorrison) October 4, 2019
Incredible finish.
Very similar to Tergat Vs Gebrassilassie
— Langat Gideon (@Zgydey08) October 4, 2019