Photo – Ex Lazio Star Back In Training For Inter Milan After EURO 2024

Dutch international duo Denzel Dumfries and Stefan de Vrij are back in training for Inter Milan.

The pair were both in action for the Netherlands at the Euros. They started for the Oranje throughout the tournament including in the semifinal against England.

Dumfries and de Vrij got extended vacations given their deep run at the Euros.

However, both are now back in training. They’re preparing for the 2024-25 campaign with Inter as part of the preseason.

De Vrij took to Instagram with snapshots from his return to training.