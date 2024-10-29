Photo – Ex Bayern Munich Veteran Shares Snapshots From 4-4 Serie A Classic Vs Juventus: ‘A Derby D’Italia Filled With Ups & Downs’

Inter Milan and Juventus played out the wildest Derby d’Italia in recent memory this weekend.

The Nerazzurri opened the scoring early on through a Piotr Zielinski penalty. Then, Juventus hit back and took the lead with goals from Dusan Vlahovic and Tim Weah.

Just as quickly, Inter regained their advantage. Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored the equalizer, and then Zielinski scored from the spot once more to put them back ahead.

In the second half, Denzel Dumfries scored a fourth for Inter. This seemingly put the Nerazzurri home and away.

But the Bianconeri found the back of the net twice through substitute Kenan Yildiz to snatch a point.

Inter keeper Yann Sommer took to Instagram with snapshots from the match.