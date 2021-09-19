Photo: Devin Clark’s teeth got mangled in loss to Ion Cutelaba at UFC Fight Night 192

Devin Clark wasn’t kidding when he said he had an issue with his teeth mid-bout against Ion Cutelaba at UFC Fight Night 192.

Clark (12-6 MMA, 6-6 UFC) suffered a unanimous decision loss to Cutelaba (16-6-1 MMA, 5-5-1 UFC) in Saturday’s light heavyweight co-main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He nearly got finished in the first and second rounds, but in the third got a little respect back to push it the distance.

He almost didn’t come out for that Round 3, though, because in between rounds Clark told his corner he was having an issue with his teeth. They had some discussion about whether he can come back out to finish the fight, and ultimately the fighter and his coaches agreed to do so.

No one knew at the time exactly what the issue is, but now some photos have shed some life.

UFC photographer Jeff Bottari (via Getty Images) took a shot that showed the inside of Clark’s mouth where his gums and teeth were badly disfigured. Check it out below, but it’s not for the faint of heart (via Twitter):

Devin Clark’s mouth was in rough shape after his fight with Ion Cutelaba at #UFCVegas37 😬 pic.twitter.com/g1V9RIlp2f — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 19, 2021

With the defeat, Clark suffered consecutive losses for the first time in his career. He showed his incredible toughness, though, and was involved in one of the better fights at UFC Fight Night 192.

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.