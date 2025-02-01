Photo – Brazil Star Celebrates Inter Milan 3-0 Monaco Champions League Win: ‘First Goal Complete’

Carlos Augusto and Inter Milan beat Monaco 3-0 in the Champions League.

The Nerazzurri secured their place in the round of sixteen with the win. They finished fourth in the “league phase” table to qualify directly for the kncokouts.

It was Inter captain Lautaro Martinez who proved to be the hero in the night. He sealed the victory with a hattrick.

However, it was a blazing performance by Inter Milan as a whole. They were good value for their three goals with the chances they created, whilst they kept their seventh clean sheet from eight matches.

Inter wingback Carlos Augusto took to Instagram to celebrate the win over Monaco.