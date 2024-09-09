Photo – Argentina U20 Star Begins Inter Milan Training: ‘Happy To Be Here, Working To Grow & Learn’

Defender Tomas Palacios is starting to get used to life as an Inter Milan player.

The Argentina Under-20 international completed his move to the Nerazzurri at the end of August. He signed a five-year deal with the Nerazzurri.

Palacios has a long way to go before he really starts to find his place at Inter. But he is working hard to get there.

The 21-year-old has begun training at Inter over the international break.

New Inter defender Palacios posted on his Instagram account, “Happy to be here. Working to grow and learn, one day at a time.”