Photo: 23yo United star picks up injury ahead of Brentford clash, substituted in 82nd minute

Manchester United have had a tough time with injuries and they could be without another key player for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Brentford at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are already without several first-team stars for the encounter. The club are now sweating over the fitness of Manuel Ugarte, who was substituted late on international duty.

Uruguay played out a 0-0 draw against Ecuador in a World Cup qualifier last night. Marcelo Bielsa made his first substitution in the 82nd minute and it was forced upon him.

Ugarte required medical attention for a possible hamstring or calf issue on his right leg and he was soon replaced by Nicolas Fonseca.

The 23-year-old will be returning to Manchester in the next 24 hours and we should know more about the extent of his concern in the pre-match press conference.

The Red Devils have had a dismal start to the campaign. They are presently without Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Harry Maguire and Noussair Mazraoui in defence.

Mason Mount also picked up a knock before the international break. Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo are doubtful, having withdrawn from international duty.

The trio should recover in time for the weekend’s game, but Ugarte’s absence would be a huge blow.

The defensive midfielder has made just one start in the Premier League this term with manager Erik ten Hag emphasising that he needs to adapt to the club’s playing style.

However, it can’t be denied that he is the best solution in the number six role. Mainoo is much better from a central midfield position while Casemiro looks past his prime.

Mount is no longer reliable with his persistent injury issues. Christian Eriksen has impressed with his creativity but his limited mobility can be exploited by high pressing teams.

