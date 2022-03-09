Phosphonates Market worth $1.5 Billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

·4 min read
Phosphonates Industry is poised to register 8.5% CAGR through 2027 owing to increasing application of phosphonates as scale inhibitors and sequestrants in water treatment applications.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global phosphonates market value is anticipated to cross USD 1.5 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Remarkable properties of phosphonates such as high solubility in water, good adsorption on mineral surfaces, ability to sequester metal ions, inhibition of water hardness and strong resistance to corrosion & oxidation, among others should favor product demand across different end-use industries including water treatment, oil & gas, pulp & paper, detergents & cleaning agents, etc.

Excellent fungitoxic effect of phosphonates coupled with its efficacy in treating different diseases in crops such as turfgrass, summer stress complex and Pythium root rot & dysfunction, among others should raise product demand from agricultural sector.

Excellent properties of BHMT such as its ability to effectively inhibit carbonate & sulphate scale, high water solubility, good heat tolerance and high calcium-ion tolerance over a wide range of Ph and temperatures is expected to raise product demand from water treatment applications. BHMT product segment is expected to reach over USD 35 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of over 7.5% over the forecast period due to increasing industrialization and rising concerns regarding the quality of drinking water.

Some major findings of the phosphonates market report include:

  • Agricultural end-use segment surpassed USD 40 Million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

  • Numerous benefits offered by ATMP such as excellent sequestration of metal ions, inhibition of metal salt precipitation and good hydrolytic stability should facilitate its use in oil & gas industry, thus boosting market demand.

  • Phosphonates industry from bleach stabilizer application is expected to surpass USD 150 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of around 8%, led by rising product demand for manufacturing detergents & cleaning agents.

  • Growing demand for phosphonates as an intermediate in kraft pulping process owing to its ability to increase yield, achieve energy. savings and reduce the overall cost of bleaching should escalate product demand from the paper & pulp industry.

  • Phosphonates demand from paper & pulp end-use industry is expected to reach over USD 55 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%.


Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 244 market data tables and 23 figures & charts from the report, “Phosphonates Market Analysis By Product (ATMP, BHMT, HEDP, DTPMP), Function (Chemical Intermediates, Metal Chelating Agent, Scale Inhibitor, Bleach Stabilizer, Concrete Retarder), End-use Industry (Pharmaceutical, Water Treatment, Oil & Gas, Detergents & Cleaning Agents, Paper & Pulp, Textile, Construction, Agriculture), Regional Outlook, Application Development Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2027” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/phosphonates-market

Numerous benefits such as controlled setting and hardening, improved workability and strength, and increased frost and sulfate resistance offered by phosphonates are expected to favor its use as a concrete retarder in the construction industry. Increasing urbanization and growing consumer demand for self-possessed homes is likely to raise product demand as a concrete retarder. Global phosphonates market from concrete retarder function is set to surpass USD 65 Million by 2027.

Growing consumer awareness regarding the importance of cleanliness & hygiene since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to raise the demand for phosphonates from manufacturing detergents and cleaning agents. Phosphonates demand from detergents & cleaning agents’ end-use industry is expected to reach over USD 380 Million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of over 8.5% over the forecast period driven by the rapid growth of detergents & cleaning agents’ industry.

North America phosphonates market was valued at over USD 250 Million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% between 2021 and 2027. This is mainly attributed to the increasing product demand from water treatment and detergents & cleaning agents’ industry. Moreover, increasing shale gas extraction and oil exploration activities in the region should further promote product usage as a metal chelating agent and scale inhibitor in the oil & gas sector.

Phosphonates market is considerably fragmented with Italmatch Chemicals, Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies, Excel Industries, Bozzetto Group and Aquapharm Chemicals being some of the major players in the industry.

