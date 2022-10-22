Phony transit worker pulls wire from junction box near WA bridge, video shows

A person wearing a hard hat and vest was spotted pulling wire from a highway ramp in Washington — but they weren’t with the transportation department, officials said.

Signal techs with the Washington State Department of Transportation saw a person pulling wire from a conduit and a junction box on the Interstate 5 ramp to the West Seattle Bridge on Monday, Oct. 17, the agency said on Twitter.

They began recording the person because they didn’t look “legit” and called authorities, the Oct. 21 tweet said.

At about 1:30 p.m. Monday, one of our signals techs spotted someone pulling wire out of conduit and a junction box mounted on the side of the NB I-5 ramp to West Seattle Bridge. It didn't look legit so he had a colleague film & called 911. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/BT1r4WudZD — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) October 21, 2022

Washington State Patrol troopers arrested the phony transit worker, though it’s unknown what the charges were.

McClatchy News reached out to Washington State Patrol but did not immediately hear back on Friday, Oct. 21.

The agency said it was obvious the worker wasn’t real because a “legit signals operation will have warning signs, cones or barrels, a truck with markings and multiple people on site.”

The department said wire theft is common across the country.

