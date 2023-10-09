Phoney coalition deal is fast becoming an SNP suicide note

Maggie Chapman said the attack by Hamas terrorists was 'a consequence of apartheid, of illegal occupation, and of imperial aggression by the Israel state' - Jane Barlow/PA

Humza Yousaf deserves praise for his unequivocal attack on Hamas for their terrorist attacks on Israel and the brutal murder of innocent civilians but, perhaps even more, he deserves all of our sympathy and our hopes for the safe escape of his in-laws, currently believed to be trapped in Gaza.

However, even as he worries about the fate of his wife’s father and mother in this besieged Palestinian enclave, he is being seriously let down by the outrageous piece of self-aggrandisement – that’s all it is – by one of his party’s coalition partners.

That Maggie Chapman, a Scottish Green MSP for North East Scotland and former party leader, should be the author of such an outburst in defence of Hamas is actually appalling and from this vantage point looked like blatant anti-Semitism by another name.

To say, as she did, that the attack by Hamas terrorists was “a consequence of apartheid, of illegal occupation, and of imperial aggression by the Israel state” is a travesty of the truth and is in marked contrast to the view of the First Minister.

But her statement highlights the almost universal feeling amongst most of the SNP’s rank and file that Yousaf should call a halt to this phoney coalition deal.

It is only supporters are the jobsworths and time servers among the ministers. Rejoicing in the title of the Bute House Agreement, after the First Minister’s official residence, it is fast becoming an SNP suicide note.

‌Many Nats are ashamed that their leaders have hog-tied them to what can only described as the country’s most obnoxious political chancers, also known as the Scottish Greens.

‌And while Humza Yousaf has other, more pressing things on his mind at present, his party should at least be considering ending the coalition deal, which is actually a nonsensical leftover from Nicola Sturgeon’s ill-starred government.

It has done nothing for the SNP. Indeed the opposite is the case, as the Greens took their senior partners down a whole series of blind alleys, all of which contributed to the party that had dominated Scottish politics for so long sliding fast in the opinion polls.

So much so that it suffered the ultimate humiliation of being subjected to a 20 per cent swing to Labour in losing the crucial Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election last week.

The biggest blunder was the attempted gender reform measure, a big issue with the Green leadership, but blocked by the UK Government.

Then we had the shutdown of North Sea oil and gas and the slow down of essential improvements to major roads like the A9, because the Greens hate cars. This was followed by a proposed closure of fishing grounds off Scotland’s west coast so as to allow a marine conservation area.

These were the price the SNP had to pay, as well as two ministerial posts, for the votes of the seven Green MSPs, which together with those of her own members gave Sturgeon an overall majority at Holyrood. It would have been enough to stop Tory, Labour and Lib Dem MSPs blocking her plans for another independence referendum.

But they didn’t need to block such a measure. The Supreme Court did that.

Unless they want more defeats like that suffered in Rutherglen last week, the SNP should ditch Sturgeon’s folly.

