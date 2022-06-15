Phone scams involving fake warrants on the rise, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office warns

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office says scams involving fake warrants, unpaid fines and failure to report for jury duty are on the rise and wants residents to know it does not demand payment for anything via Green Dot cards, gift cards, over-the-phone transfers, Zelle or Cash App.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that scammers calling have threatened their victims with arrest if they don’t make a payment via one of those methods, and may even be calling from phone numbers that appear legitimate.

Anybody who believes they may have been a victim of any scam, including this one, is encouraged to report it to their local police department, according to the news release. Anybody living in unincorporated Tarrant County can report the scams to the sheriff’s office at 817-884-1213.