Phone service restored in Carleton County

Bell Aliant reported Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4, that crews restored telephone landline services for all Carleton County customers affected by the Dec. 23 severe winter windstorm.

.”If a customer is still experiencing an issue with their home phone, we recommend they reach out to us for additional support,” said Bell Aliant spokesperson Katie Hatfield.

The storm, including wind gusts above 100 km/hr, which swept across eastern Canada and the northeastern U.S. two days before Christmas, created holiday havoc, leaving thousands without electricity or phone service for extended periods.

While NB Power crews restored electricity in most areas within several hours, some customers spent a few days without power.

The restoration of landline phone services in Carleton County communities of Bannon, Mount Pleasant, Richmond Corner, Watson Settlement and the surrounding area took several days, with final repairs not completed until Jan. 4.

Hatfield said repairing the widespread wind damage proved time-consuming for crews.

“Restoring this service requires specialized network technicians and sourcing replacement equipment; however, we have crews in the area today (Jan.4), and service has begun to restore,” she said.

Amanda McElhinney said her parents and aunt, who live in the rural Bannon and Mount Pleasant area northeast of Hartland, have lived without landline phone service since Dec. 23.

She said Bell Aliant restored partial service to her parents on Jan. 3, allowing them to receive calls. However, they still couldn’t make outbound calls.

McElhinney said the loss of service significantly impacted her aunt when the failure of phone service interrupted the functionality of her lifeline, designed to alert first responders in a medical emergency automatically.

McElhinney said her aunt fell on Jan. 3, breaking her hip. Luckily, a neighbour, among those checking in on the senior, found her within 20 minutes of her fall. She was transported by ambulance to the Upper River Valley Hospital and will soon transfer to Fredericton for hip-replacement surgery.

McElhinney said poor cell service in these rural communities further complicates the situation.

She and other Bell Aliant customers in affected areas also raised concerns about the lack of information about the phone disruption, including the estimated time of repairs.

“It’s very frustrating,” McElhinney said, noting she and others found it challenging to get information, and when they did reach someone, they received mixed messages from the telecommunications giant.

Hatfield said Bell Aliant understands the frustration and is working hard to restore service to all customers.

“We apologize to our customers for the extended disruption, and they will be credited by contacting our customer support at 1-888-214-7896 or by direct message on our Bell Aliant social media channels,” she said.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun