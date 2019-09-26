Pranksters get hold of Gary Neville's phone number as he fumes on Twitter

Gary Neville has been bombarded by prank calls. (Credit: Getty Images)

Gary Neville has become involved in a twitter back-and-forth after a group got hold of his phone number and spent an entire night pestering him.

The former England defender was clearly furious with the events and took to the social media platform to seek some semblance of retribution from some of his 4.3 million followers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Sky Sports pundit claimed 20 different individuals rang him constantly throughout the night, and has since started posting photos of the group on twitter, as well as putting up their phone numbers.

READ MORE: Luke Matheson: 16-year-old sensation scores against Man Utd before sitting school exam

The post that included their numbers was accompanied with the message: “Here you go twitter . They all want to here (sic) from you!!”

Neville’s original post was of four photos of individuals, with the words "Hey everyone! Anyone know these?? Let me know as they think ringing me all night is great thanks!!!"

I didn’t have any doubt! 20 of them ringing constantly ! Just had a lovely conversation with one of them. Now tell them to do one ! https://t.co/uCjRkUguOi — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 26, 2019

His co-pundit on Sky Jamie Carragher was quick to get involved, claiming he knew two of those involved.

Neville replied: "I didn't have any doubt! 20 of them ringing constantly! Just had a lovely conversation with one of them. Now tell them to do one!"

Story continues

It’s not the first time Neville has had issues with his phone aired out in public. In 2016 he was the victim of a prank when someone phoned him pretending to be Arsenal legend Tony Adams’ son. The conversation was recorded and the former Manchester United man was heard shouting: "Shut up you f***ing d***".

Featured from our writers: