Phone hacking witness for Prince Harry is self-confessed 'professional liar', court hears

Prince Harry

A key witness helping Prince Harry’s legal team in his case against Mirror Group Newspapers is a self-confessed “professional liar”, a court has heard.

Graham Johnson, a former tabloid journalist and convicted phone hacker, wrote a book in which he boasted of being “very good at faking the right human emotions and responses”.

He later became a whistleblower and now devotes himself to exposing alleged illegal activity in Fleet Street, and was described as “the spider at the centre of the web” of several ongoing court cases brought by the Duke of Sussex and others against the press.

Mr Johnson accepted that he was “assisting the legal team” acting for the Duke and that four other witnesses were giving evidence at his suggestion, and admitted that he was not an objective witness. But he denied a suggestion from Andrew Green KC, acting for Mirror Group (MGN) that his skills of deception could be “used in the witness box if needed”.

Prince Harry and three others are suing MGN for unlawful information gathering. While MGN has apologised unreservedly to him, the organisation denies hacking his phone.

Prince Harry and three others are suing Mirror Group Newspapers for unlawful information gathering - Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

The High Court was told that Mr Johnson, a former investigations editor for the Sunday Mirror, has claimed in witness statements that he was told to hack phones by the newspaper’s deputy editor Mark Thomas with the knowledge of the then editor Tina Weaver.

MGN has previously accepted that phone hacking took place at its titles, but maintains that executives including Ms Weaver and Piers Morgan, a previous editor of the Daily Mirror, knew nothing about it. Mr Johnson wrote a book about his tabloid career, called Hack, in which he said that he and his colleagues “lied for a living”.

'A professional liar like me'

He also wrote about how easy it had been for “a professional liar like me” to manipulate a 12-year-old girl working as a prostitute into “saying whatever I want”.

Mr Green asked him: “Did you still consider yourself a professional liar when you wrote that, or had the leopard changed its spots?”

Story continues

He replied: “I did not consider myself to be a professional liar when I wrote Hack.”

Mr Green put it to him that: “You learned how to be a convincing faker,” and that his self-professed skills in faking emotions and responses could be used in the witness box, to which he responded: “I don’t use them in the witness box under oath at the High Court.”

Mr Johnson voluntarily went to the police in 2013 - a day after several Sunday Mirror journalists had been arrested for phone hacking - and told them he had been involved in phone hacking, later pleading guilty to the offence, for which he received a two-month suspended prison sentence.

He told the High Court that he had intercepted the voicemails of the actress Denise Welch over a few days in 2001, but Mr Green put it to him that he had been involved in far more widespread phone hacking, and that his decision to turn himself in to the police was the act of “a self-confessed professional liar bent on self-preservation”.

Mr Johnson replied: “No.” Mr Green referred to a recent article in Prospect magazine, written by a journalist who had shadowed Mr Johnson, which suggested that Mr Johnson used articles he writes for the website Byline Investigates about phone hacking to “drum up litigation work”.

Mr Johnson denied this, saying he was not being paid by Prince Harry’s legal team for his work on the Mirror case.

'Spider at the centre of the web'

The court was told that Mr Johnson often worked from an office used by Evan Harris, the former Liberal Democrat MP who went on to become joint executive director of Hugh Grant’s campaign group Hacked Off.

Mr Harris described Mr Johnson to the Prospect journalist as “the spider at the centre of the web”, but Mr Johnson said he did not know what Mr Harris intended that to mean.

Mr Johnson worked for the Sunday Mirror from 1997 to 2006. He left the News of the World in 1997 after fabricating a story about the Beast of Bodmin Moor, which included pictures faked using images of a puma from a zoo and “claw marks” on a tree made by a photographer with a jagged key. The case continues.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.