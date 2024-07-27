Phoenix's winless run extended by Spirit

Meg Lanning hit seven fours and one six in her 41-ball 53 [Getty Images]

The Hundred women's competition, Lord's

London Spirit 147-9 (100 balls): Lanning 53 (41); Levick 3-24

Birmingham Phoenix 127-5 (100 balls): Perry 65 (48); Glenn 4-22

London Spirit won by 20 runs

Birmingham Phoenix's winless run was extended to 12 matches as they lost by 20 runs to London Spirit in The Hundred women's competition at Lord's.

The 2023 bottom side haven't won since mid-way through the 2022 season, and struggled to contain Spirit's Meg Lanning, who struck 53 from the top of the order.

The former Australia captain enjoyed partnerships with Cordelia Griffith (21 from 10) and Heather Knight (26 from 18), before falling to the 97th delivery of the innings as Spirit posted 147-9.

The Phoenix opened their reply poorly, reaching 27-2 from 30 balls, losing openers Suzie Bates and Sterre Kallis for single-figure scores.

Their wickets brought the experienced pair of Ellyse Perry (65) and Sophie Devine (31) to the crease, and they struck 12 boundaries in an 89-run third-wicket partnership.

Despite that, Phoenix were behind the rate and the pair were both dismissed by Sarah Glenn in the final ten balls of the innings as they desperately swung for the fence.

Glenn then dismissed Emily Arlott to finish with impressive figures of 4-22, wrapping up a second win for the Spirit and ensuring the Phoenix's dismal run continued.

What else do you need to know?

Having reached 138-3 with 14 balls remaining, Spirit suffered a collapse at the close of the innings as they swung hard with wickets in hand. Having already dismissed Griffith, leg-spinner Katie Levick returned to remove Lanning and Glenn, finishing with figures of 3-24 as the home side lost 6-9.

Arlott also picked up two wickets from her final set, while Eva Gray and Charlie Dean were both run out in the space of three balls.

England seamer Issy Wong has bowled just ten balls in the competition thus far, going for seven runs from her five balls at Lord's after coming on as the Phoenix's seventh bowler.

'I've got loads of options' - what they said

London Spirit batter Meg Lanning: "It's a beautiful day and we wanted to get off to a good start with the bat and put Birmingham under pressure and it was a good performance from everyone.

"Birmingham took the pace off but it turned out to be a competitive total.

"It was about bowling straight and taking pace off the ball. We were able to hold our nerve when Devine and Perry were going and we knew a chance would come."

London Spirit captain Heather Knight: "It was nervy one actually. That score, at Lord's I think we can be pleased.

"I've got loads of options, sometimes too much so I'm trying to use the bowler's strength when I can. The good thing is if someone gets hit I've always got a back-up."

What is happening on Sunday?

The double-headers continue in Cardiff on Sunday, with Welsh Fire hosting Oval Invincibles (women's at 15:00 BST and men's at 18:35).

Both sides won their opening encounter - the Invincibles hammered Birmingham Phoenix, while the Fire emerged victorious from a close match with Manchester Originals.

You can follow ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app.