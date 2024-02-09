Phoenix visits Golden State following Curry's 42-point showing

Phoenix Suns (31-21, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (24-25, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts the Phoenix Suns after Stephen Curry scored 42 points in the Golden State Warriors' 131-109 win against the Indiana Pacers.

The Warriors are 3-8 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Golden State is last in the NBA scoring 11.6 fast break points per game.

The Suns are 18-14 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix has a 15-14 record against teams above .500.

The Warriors score 119.2 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 114.4 the Suns give up. The Suns average 11.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Warriors allow.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Suns won 119-116 in the last matchup on Dec. 13.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 28 points and 4.8 assists for the Warriors. Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 23.3 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Golden State.

Grayson Allen is shooting 51.6% and averaging 12.8 points for the Suns. Kevin Durant is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 125.9 points, 48.3 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 123.3 points, 42.0 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 56.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (hamstring), Klay Thompson: day to day (illness), Chris Paul: out (hand).

Suns: Damion Lee: out (knee), Devin Booker: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press