Phoenix visits Chicago after DeRozan's 45-point game

Phoenix Suns (42-10, first in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (33-20, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -6; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago faces the Phoenix Suns after DeMar DeRozan scored 45 points in the Chicago Bulls' 119-108 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Bulls have gone 19-7 in home games. Chicago ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 13.2 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 3.3.

The Suns are 20-5 in road games. Phoenix ranks fifth in the league with 46.1 rebounds per game. JaVale McGee leads the Suns with 7.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is averaging 17.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bulls. DeRozan is averaging 32.6 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Devin Booker is shooting 44.5% and averaging 25.2 points for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 113.5 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points per game.

Suns: 9-1, averaging 114.3 points, 46.6 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Zach LaVine: day to day (back), Coby White: out (adductor), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (finger), Alex Caruso: out (wrist), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee), Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Cameron Payne: out (wrist), Landry Shamet: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press