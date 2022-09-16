Phoenix Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi pulls no punches in calling for Robert Sarver's resignation

Phoenix Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi is out of the country, but felt a great urge to speak on what is happening right now with the NBA franchise.

With Robert Sarver serving a one-year suspension and fined $10 million for "workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies'' found in an NBA investigation, Najafi called for Sarver's resignation in an open "open letter" to team players and employees.

"I cannot in good judgment sit back and allow our children and future generations of fans to think that this behavior is tolerated because of wealth and privilege," Najafi wrote. "Therefore, in accordance with my commitment to helping eradicate any form of racism, sexism and bias, as vice chairman of the Phoenix Suns, I am calling for the resignation of Robert Sarver."

Suns Vice Chairman Jahm Najafi talks with former NFL quaterback Colin Kaepernick during a Nov. 6, 2021 game at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Najafi concluded Thursday's letter writing he has no interest in becoming managing partner, but "will work tirelessly to ensure the next team steward treats all stakeholders with dignity, professionalism and respect."

Sam Garvin, vice chairman and a minority owner of the Suns, was chosen by the team to serve as interim Governor during Sarver's suspension that began Tuesday when the NBA announced the findings of the investigation.

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, a New York law firm, headed the investigation.

The NBA granted Garvin acting authority as team governor while processing his application to serve as interim governor in place of Sarver.

The Arizona Republic confirmed Garvin's name was submitted to the league.

While Garvin is in process of replacing Sarver during the suspension, Najafi, the top minority owner of the Suns, wants Sarver out as team owner.

ROBERT SARVER: Suns team owner suspended for 1-year, fined $10 million

WHAT WE KNOW: Suns, Mercury owner Robert Sarver's misconduct leads to fine, suspension

NBA COMMISSIONER: Robert Sarver, Donald Sterling cases 'very different'

MORE: LeBron, Chris Paul criticize Sarver's lenient punishment

Story continues

Phoenix Suns vice chairman and minority team owner Jahm Najafi.

After ESPN's Nov. 4 report of allegations Sarver created a "toxic" work environment posted, Najafi said the allegations were "unacceptable" in a statement.

"The conduct he is alleged to have committed has stunned and saddened me and is unacceptable," said Najafi in a statement. "The well-being and safety of every Suns employee, player, coach and stakeholder is first and foremost our priority. My sincerest sympathy goes out to all whose lives and professions have been impacted. I am personally committed to helping eradicate any form of racism, sexism, and bias, which is unacceptable anywhere in our society."

Now that the investigation is complete and confirmed Sarver used the N-word multiple times and made sexist comments towards women, Najafi has once again chosen to express his feelings over the situation in written form.

Najafi opened the letter saying he's speaking on the behalf of employees "impacted" by their interactions with the 60-year-old Sarver.

"I first and foremost want to give my deepest thanks to all of you who garnered the courage to share your experiences, as difficult as it may have been, to help piece together a clearer picture of what work life must have been like for you over these past 18 years," Najafi wrote.

Then he makes reference to Sarver using the N-word and made inappropriate comments towards women in a professional environment.

"There should be zero tolerance for discriminatory actions of any level, in any setting, let alone a professional one," Najafi wrote. "There is no question that the findings determined that Mr. Sarver’s lewd, misogynist and racist conduct had a substantial negative impact on you and has no place in our society."

Najafi continues his letter saying anyone in a position of leadership like a CEO, president or coach would have "warranted immediate termination' for Sarver's actions.

"The fact that Robert Sarver “owns” the team does not give him a license to treat others differently than any other leader," Najafi said. "The fact that anyone would find him fit to lead because of this “ownership” position is forgetting that NBA teams belong to the communities they serve."

Calling team investors "temporary stewards," Najafi said they must be held to the same standards as those in a "functional" society.

"If we, as sports leaders, are not held to the same standards then how can we expect a functional society with integrity and respect on any level?" Najafi wrote. "We owe it to you: employees, players, partners, and your families to provide the same positive workplace environment we would require of any other business."

Najafi concluded the letter calling for Sarver's resignation.

Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin.

Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver has been fined and suspended after a league investigation which resulted in what they're calling “workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies”.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi: Robert Sarver should resign