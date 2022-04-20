Suns star Devin Booker leaves Game 2 vs. Pelicans early with hamstring injury

Devin Booker left in the second half with tightness in his right hamstring, and did not return. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After a ridiculously impressive first half on Tuesday night, Devin Booker’s availability for the rest of their opening-round playoff series is now in doubt.

The Phoenix Suns star sustained a hamstring injury in the second half of their Game 2 matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Footprint Center.

Booker left the game late in the third quarter — after he dropped 31 points in the first half — and spent the entire rest of the period in the locker room. He then returned to the bench for the fourth, but was quickly ruled out of the rest of the game with right hamstring tightness.

Official: Devin Booker (right hamstring tightness). Will not return tonight. #Suns — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 20, 2022

Booker didn’t make a shot in the third quarter, and finished his night with 31 points after sinking seven 3-pointers in the first half.

