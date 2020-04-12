Devin Booker sweeps teammate Deandre Ayton to win NBA 2K Players Tournament

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is now officially the league’s best NBA 2K player.

Booker swept Suns teammate Deandre Ayton in a three game championship series on Saturday night to officially claim the NBA 2K Players Tournament title.

Booker finished the tournament with an undefeated record and won five of his six games by double figures.

“It feels good bro. It was a talented field,” Booker said on ESPN after the win. “I said from the beginning it was going to be me and Deandre in the championship, and that’s how it ended up … Obviously it was for a really good purpose, with the charity work, so I’m really excited about it.”

Booker, the No. 5 seed in the tournament, used the Houston Rockets to get past Ayton, who was the No. 10 seed, and his Los Angeles Lakers 72-62 in the first game of the series on Saturday night.

Booker pushed ahead easily in the second half of the second game while armed with the Denver Nuggets, too, to grab the 74-62 win against Ayton’s Milwaukee Bucks, completing the clean sweep.

With his win, 2K, the NBA and the NBPA will donate $100,000 in his name to both Direct Relief and the Arizona Food Bank Network to help with COVID-19 relief.

Ayton reached the finals after sweeping No. 14 seed Patrick Beverley in his semifinal match, which was also a three game series. Beverley, who has been perhaps the most entertaining person to watch play throughout the contest, simply walked off after his loss.

Booker swept No. 8 seed Montrezl Harrell in his semifinal series, though just snuck past the Los Angeles Clippers big man late in the second game while playing with the Toronto Raptors to earn his spot in the finals.

Booker comes in clutch late and is headed to the finals 😤 #NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/lPILkEk2Mn — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 11, 2020

Booker was in the midst of his fifth year with the Suns when the league suspended operations due to the coronavirus. The 23-year-old had averaged 26.1 points and 6.6 assists per game so far this season.

Though it wasn’t the real thing, the NBA 2K Players Tournament provided fans with an entertaining way to watch basketball amid the coronavirus pandemic. The league will follow it up with an eight-person HORSE competition starting on Sunday, too.

