Report: Chris Paul's wife, mother pushed by Mavericks fans during Game 4 loss

Chris Paul was furious after the Phoenix Suns fell to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinals series on Sunday afternoon.

Paul took to twitter shortly after they fell 111-101 at the American Airlines Center, and hinted that something had happened between members of his family and Mavericks fans at the arena in Dallas.

Though he didn’t get into details, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that a Mavericks fan actually put hands on Paul’s mother in the stands. Paul’s wife was also reportedly pushed in front of their kids, who “felt very unsafe.”

Specifics surrounding the situation aren’t known. He was seen on the broadcast telling security that someone “put his hands on my mom.”

Paul fouled out after just 23 minutes in the loss on Sunday, and finished with five points after shooting just 2-of-4 from the field.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

