Report: Chris Paul’s wife, mother pushed by Mavericks fans during Game 4 loss

Chris Paul was furious after the Phoenix Suns fell to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinals series on Sunday afternoon.

Paul took to twitter shortly after they fell 111-101 at the American Airlines Center, and hinted that something had happened between members of his family and Mavericks fans at the arena in Dallas.

Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….fuck that!! — Chris Paul (@CP3) May 8, 2022

Though he didn’t get into details, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that a Mavericks fan actually put hands on Paul’s mother in the stands. Paul’s wife was also reportedly pushed in front of their kids, who “felt very unsafe.”

A source familiar with Chris Paul's tweet after Game 4 told ESPN that Paul's mother had hands put on her by Dallas fans and Paul's wife was also pushed. To make matters worse, Paul's kids witnessed it. "They felt very unsafe," the source said. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 8, 2022

Specifics surrounding the situation aren’t known. He was seen on the broadcast telling security that someone “put his hands on my mom.”

You can read Chris Paul's lips here, clear as day, saying "he put his hands on my mom, he put his hands on my mom."



Paul tweeted just a few minutes ago, taking issue with Dallas fans putting their hands on his family. pic.twitter.com/9DA0ZPqAEA — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) May 9, 2022

Paul fouled out after just 23 minutes in the loss on Sunday, and finished with five points after shooting just 2-of-4 from the field.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.