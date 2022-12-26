Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets: NBA Christmas lineups, injury report, live updates

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read

It's the most wonderful time of the year — a full schedule of NBA games on Christmas Day. There will be some stars missing from the top of the tree, but plenty of gifts throughout the five-game slate. Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach previewed the matchups with a guide for the avid and casual basketball fan, while Dan Devine picked his five most interesting players of the Christmas Day slate. Yahoo Sports will track every game on Sunday, so you can keep up with stats while enjoying the holiday.

How to watch the NBA on Christmas

Follow NBA's Christmas Day games live

Live Updates
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole celebrates after scoring a 3-point basket against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. V&#xe1;squez)
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole celebrates after scoring a 3-point basket against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Latest Stories

  • Flex decisions for week 16

    Andy Behrens and Tank Williams run through a few flex options to consider on Christmas Day.

  • Jenna Bush Hager Shares Photos from Texas Christmas Celebration with Her 3 Kids and Niece Cora

    "So happy to be with our dearest loves," Jenna Bush Hager wrote of her Christmas festivities

  • King Charles Makes History with First-Ever Christmas Address and Pays Tribute to Late Mother

    Queen Elizabeth changed the game in her early years as monarch by becoming the first sovereign to deliver a Christmas speech on TV. Now, King Charles III is continuing his late mother's tradition, and early this morning, he made his first Christmas address since ascending to the throne. Prior to the event, a palace staffer told People that the king “[felt] the pressure to get it right,” given that this is one of his first major publicized moments as monarch. However, in a thoughtful (and festive

  • 'Gonna be a lot of fun': Blue Jays' newest addition Varsho excited for opportunity

    TORONTO — Though he was first shocked when he got the news, Daulton Varsho is viewing his recent trade to the Toronto Blue Jays as potentially being one of the best things that could happen to him. The former Arizona Diamondback was sent to Toronto in exchange for outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and catcher Gabriel Moreno on Friday. "You think you're going to stay at one spot your whole career and usually that never happens," Varsho told reporters on a video call Saturday. "I'm glad I have family

  • Raskin: Trump could face the rest of his life ‘behind bars’

    Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., joined Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast and discussed the evidence revealed by the Jan. 6 committee and how it implicates former President Donald Trump in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Raskin said, “I'm very serious about him facing the consequences” of his actions, adding that Trump could spend “the remaining days of his misanthropic life behind bars.”

  • Prescott, Cowboys win 40-34, make Eagles wait on top seed

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott stepped to the podium after helping Dallas rally past the Philadelphia Eagles and immediately addressed the first reason the Cowboys needed a comeback. “Let's start with the interception,” the star quarterback said before a reporter could ask a question. Prescott finished with 347 yards passing and three touchdowns after Josh Sweat’s shocking 42-yard pick-six, Brett Maher kicked the go-ahead field goal late and the Cowboys beat the Eagles 40-34 on Saturday. G

  • Singletary, Cook lead way as Bills blitz Bears

    CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills came into the season with soaring expectations and their sights set on a deep playoff run. They earned one big prize by clinching their third straight division title. It's just the next step in what they hope is a path toward their ultimate goal. Devin Singletary and James Cook ran for long touchdowns in the third quarter, and the Bills locked up the AFC East title by beating the Bears 35-13 on Saturday in one of the coldest games played in Chicago

  • Cowboys rally past Eagles, keep slim NFC East hopes alive

    The NFC East has not been decided.

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim

  • Injured male found along Charlotte road on Christmas has died. CMPD says it was homicide

    Charlotte saw two killings over the holiday weekend.

  • Kate Middleton Wears a Festive Green Coat for Christmas Day Church Services in Sandringham

    The Princess of Wales looked every bit in the holiday spirit while arriving at St Mary Magdalene for Christmas Day Services in Sandringham. See what Kate wore.

  • Warriors' Curry out 2 more weeks with left shoulder injury

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana. The 34-year-old Curry, who is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists, has missed the past four games for the defending champions (15-18). The Warriors said Saturday he was re-evaluated and is making good progress, with another exam scheduled in two weeks. The Warriors hos

  • You didn't ruin Christmas (yet)! The 60+ best gift cards and more to save the day

    Think outside the box with Audible, West Elm, Zappos, Walmart+ and Masterclass for gifting everyone (still left) on your list.

  • 3 Washington state electric substations vandalized

    Vandalism at three power substations in western Washington early Sunday initially cut power to about 14,000 utility customers, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said. The attacks come as federal officials are warning that the U.S. power grid needs better security to prevent domestic terrorism and after a large outage in North Carolina earlier this month that took days to repair. Tacoma Public Utilities reported vandalism at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday at one substation, followed by vandalism at a second substation, the sheriff's office said.

  • King Charles Goes Almost Political in His First Christmas Speech

    Chris Jackson - WPA Pool /Getty ImagesKing Charles III made his first televised Christmas address to the British people Sunday, paying fulsome tribute to his late mother, and thanking the public for their messages of condolence.The king raised eyebrows by praising emergency and health workers, many of whom are striking for higher wages, as well as praising those who donate to and run food banks, which have become an increasing feature of British life in recent years as a cost-of-living crisis ha

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6