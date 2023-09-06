Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport concession workers could go on strike at any time

Heat shimmer causes visual distortion as Delta Airlines flight DL796 from Atlanta touches down at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix on July 14, 2023, the 15th day in a row temperatures reached 110 degrees or more.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport concession workers employed by SSP America have voted 98% in favor of authorizing a strike over unfair labor practices and stalled contract negations with the company, according to a Friday press release.

The vote could lead to a walkout of more than 400 cashiers, cooks, baristas, bartenders and concession workers employed throughout the airport that could take place at any minute.

SSP workers are employed at Sky Harbor eateries such as Matt’s Big Breakfast, Dunkin’ Donuts, Pei Wei, and Four Peaks Brewing Co., according to the Friday press release.

SSP workers decided to authorize a strike after receiving no response from SSP for a worker-created proposal in April addressing employee concerns, with hopes for a productive conversation fading after the workers' collective bargaining agreement expired on May 31.

“SSP workers are the first faces travelers see when they arrive in Phoenix and the last before they go home. They are ambassadors of our city, but aren’t treated as such,” said Susan Minato, co-president of Unite Here Local 11, a food service workers union that represents employees, including SSP, in Arizona and Southern California.

SSP workers have also filed multiple unfair labor practice complaints with the U.S. Federal Labor Relations Authority, citing “unlawful disciplinary actions, unilateral changes, and unlawful surveillance,” according to the release.

“[SSP employees] are paid poverty wages, have their rights violated, and many struggle to feed themselves and stay housed. Today, workers sent a message saying, ‘I’m willing to do whatever it takes to be treated with respect,” said Minato.

Meschelle Hornstein, a server at Phoenix Beer company stood in unity after seeing what they described as unfair labor practices. “We work too hard and won’t accept this any longer. It’s despicable. We deserve better. The City of Phoenix deserves better,” said Hornstein in the release.

Michael Smith, a cook at Pei Wei cited that his lack of pay creates a living situation that is far from adequate. “Month after month, I make impossible choices, like whether to buy groceries when doing that means maybe not being able to pay rent. That’s not right. We deserve better and we are ready to fight for it, even if it means going on strike,” said Smith.

SSP has yet to make a response to the worker's vote.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Sky Harbor airport concession workers vote to authorize strike