Phoenix puts home win streak on the line against Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets (29-20, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (40-9, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts Brooklyn looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Suns have gone 21-5 in home games. Phoenix is fifth in the league with 46.1 rebounds led by JaVale McGee averaging 7.1.

The Nets are 17-7 on the road. Brooklyn ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Suns won the last matchup 113-107 on Nov. 28, with Devin Booker scoring 30 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is averaging 25.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Kevin Durant is scoring 29.3 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Nets. James Harden is averaging 25.1 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 10-0, averaging 115.8 points, 46.7 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points per game.

Nets: 4-6, averaging 115.5 points, 45.0 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee), Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Cameron Payne: out (wrist), Jae Crowder: day to day (wrist), Deandre Ayton: day to day (ankle).

Nets: Joe Harris: out (ankle), James Harden: day to day (hand), Kevin Durant: out (knee), LaMarcus Aldridge: day to day (ankle), Paul Millsap: out (personal).

