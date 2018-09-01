Phoenix Mercury holds moment of silence for John McCain

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi will lead the team in their playoff game against the Seattle Storm. Before the game started, they held a moment of silence for the late John McCain. (Getty Images)

John McCain is lying in the U.S. Capitol in Washington where mourners from across the nation have come to pay their respects to the late senator

But even hundreds of miles away in Arizona, the tributes are still coming.

Before the WNBA playoff game between the Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm on Friday night, there was a moment of silence for McCain. They honored his dedication to public service and decades of leadership.





Wonderful memorium and moment of silence for Senator John McCAIN a great friend of the @phoenixmercury Posted by Holly Rowe on Friday, August 31, 2018

The Phoenix Mercury haven’t been the only team to pay tribute to the Arizona icon and Vietnam war veteran. All the major Arizona sport franchises – the Phoenix Suns and Mercury, Arizona Diamondbacks, Coyotes and Cardinal posted messages in support of the McCain family after he passed away on August 25th.

Sincere condolences from the entire Mercury family. Our organization’s statement: https://t.co/yRqKiSIj4G — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 26, 2018





The University of Arizona and ASU athletic programs also posted photos of McCain at their football games along with messages bidding farewell to “an American hero.”

Farewell to an American hero. Our condolences to the family and loved ones of Senator John McCain. pic.twitter.com/mkYuxCMiav — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) August 26, 2018





The Mercury must win game three to avoid being eliminated from the 2018 WNBA playoffs. Game four if necessary will also be in Phoenix. A game five decider would be played in Seattle.