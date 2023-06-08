Are Phoenix Mecano AG's (VTX:PMN) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

Phoenix Mecano (VTX:PMN) has had a rough month with its share price down 5.5%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on Phoenix Mecano's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

See our latest analysis for Phoenix Mecano

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Phoenix Mecano is:

15% = €39m ÷ €261m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every CHF1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CHF0.15.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Phoenix Mecano's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, Phoenix Mecano seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 18%. Despite the modest returns, Phoenix Mecano's five year net income growth was quite low, averaging at only 3.3%. A few likely reasons that could be keeping earnings growth low are - the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

As a next step, we compared Phoenix Mecano's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 23% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Phoenix Mecano fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Phoenix Mecano Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While Phoenix Mecano has a decent three-year median payout ratio of 47% (or a retention ratio of 53%), it has seen very little growth in earnings. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Moreover, Phoenix Mecano has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 50%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 13%.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Phoenix Mecano certainly does have some positive factors to consider. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

