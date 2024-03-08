Phoenix hosts Boston after Brown's 41-point performance

Boston Celtics (48-14, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (37-26, sixth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits the Phoenix Suns after Jaylen Brown scored 41 points in the Celtics' 115-109 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The Suns are 21-13 in home games. Phoenix scores 117.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Celtics have gone 19-11 away from home. Boston scores 120.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The 117.1 points per game the Suns average are 7.2 more points than the Celtics give up (109.9). The Celtics are shooting 48.5% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 46.3% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is shooting 52.5% and averaging 28.0 points for the Suns. Grayson Allen is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jayson Tatum is scoring 26.8 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 115.8 points, 49.2 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 121.7 points, 45.8 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Devin Booker: out (ankle), Damion Lee: out (knee), Josh Okogie: out (hip), Nassir Little: out (knee).

Celtics: Neemias Queta: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

