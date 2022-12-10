Phoenix faces New Orleans on 3-game slide

Phoenix Suns (16-10, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (17-8, first in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix aims to stop its three-game slide with a victory over New Orleans.

The Pelicans are 11-5 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans ranks ninth in the league with 34.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 6.6.

The Suns have gone 13-6 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is 2-5 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Pelicans won the last meeting 128-117 on Dec. 10. Zion Williamson scored 35 points to help lead the Pelicans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson is scoring 24.5 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 12.8 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Devin Booker is scoring 27.4 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Suns. Deandre Ayton is averaging 16.6 points and 9.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 8-2, averaging 117.8 points, 45.4 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points per game.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 117.0 points, 44.0 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points.

INJURIES:

Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Duane Washington Jr.: day to day (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press