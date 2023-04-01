Phoenix faces Oklahoma City on 4-game win streak

Phoenix Suns (42-35, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (38-40, 10th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix seeks to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 23-25 in conference matchups. Oklahoma City ranks eighth in the league with 14.9 fast break points per game led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 4.0.

The Suns have gone 27-20 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is last in the league scoring 10.5 fast break points per game.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on March 19 the Thunder won 124-120 led by 40 points from Gilgeous-Alexander, while Devin Booker scored 46 points for the Suns.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.4 points, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Thunder. Josh Giddey is averaging 18.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and six assists over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Booker is averaging 28.1 points and 5.4 assists for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 5-5, averaging 114.9 points, 43.0 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Suns: 5-5, averaging 113.9 points, 43.7 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Kenrich Williams: out for season (wrist).

Suns: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press