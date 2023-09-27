Phoebe Waller-Bridge Seen Wearing an Engagement-Like Ring at Her Brother’s Wedding to Michelle Dockery

The 'Fleabag' star sported new bling on her ring finger as she attended the nuptials with her longtime partner Martin McDonagh

Mike Coppola/Getty Phoebe Waller-Bridge wore an engagement-like ring to her brother's wedding in September 2023.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is sporting some new bling on her ring finger!

At her brother Jasper Waller-Bridge’s wedding to Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery on Saturday, the Fleabag star, 38, wore a glimmering new accessory, sparking rumors of engagement to her longtime partner, filmmaker Martin McDonagh.

In photos of the nuptials obtained by Page Six, it appears that Waller-Bridge paired her pink three-piece suit with an engagement-like ring, which she wore on her left ring finger.

The sparkler was on full display in the pictures as the actress adjusted her neck scarf and walked alongside McDonagh, 53, outside of the West London church where the ceremony was held.

The decorated filmmaker, who sported a navy suit for the festivities, kept his hands hidden in his pockets in the photos obtained by Page Six.

Reps for Waller-Bridge did not return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Martin McDonagh and Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

The Banshees of Inisherin director and Indiana Jones actress were first linked in 2017, the same year she confirmed her separation from ex-husband Conor Woodman to PEOPLE.

“They’ve been separated for a little while now,” a source said of Waller-Bridge and Woodman in December 2017.

In October 2017, Waller-Bridge and McDonagh were photographed together at an afterparty for a screening of the latter’s Oscar-winning film, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

They took their relationship public at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, where they shared a smooch after McDonagh won best drama and best screenplay forThree Billboards.

The pair shared another award show kiss at the Emmy Awards in 2019, where Waller-Bridge took home three awards for Fleabag (best writing in a comedy series, lead actress in a comedy series and best comedy series), photos obtained by Daily Mail showed.

Though the screenwriting powerhouses have kept their life together quite private, Waller-Bridge shared a glimpse into their relationship in an interview with Vanity Fair in June.

When asked whether she and McDonagh ever read each other’s work, the Killing Eve writer responded that they “don’t really share anything beforehand.”

Waller-Bridge, who said she admired her partner long before they began dating, said that it has a “bit” to do with the fact that criticism from him would be — as the interviewer phrased it — “demoralizing."

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Martin McDonagh and Phoebe Waller-Bridge at a screening of 'Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny' in June 2023.

“And also, I just really, really fancy him,” she added. “So if you show someone something, and you fancy them, it can become this blur.”

In the same interview, the Fleabag creator also called McDonagh a “genius,” which she said helps her with her own craft.

“It just ups your game,” she told the magazine. “I would always have wanted Martin McDonagh to think of my work as good, whether I was with him or not.”

“I find out now, either way!” she added.



