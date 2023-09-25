Is Phoebe Waller-Bridge engaged? Fleabag star sports diamond ring at brother’s wedding

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Martin McDonagh appear to have confirmed their engagement, according to a photo of Waller-Bridge wearing a ring (Getty Images)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge appeared to confirm she is engaged to playwright Martin McDonagh at the celebrity-packed wedding of her brother Jasper to Downton star Michelle Dockery.

The Fleabag writer and performer, 38, wore a pink three-piece suit to attend the nuptials of Jasper Waller-Bridge, 35, and Dockery, 41, on Saturday at St Nicholas’ church in Chiswick, West London.

And on her ring finger, she wore a sparkling diamond ring for the first time in pictures published by the Mail Online.

She has been dating playwright McDonagh, 53, since 2017.

They made their first public appearance in October of that year.

The couple have been dating since 2017. (PA)

The English-Irish playwright is a star in his own right, having written Oscar-winning movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, as well as Seven Psychopaths and In Bruges.

Waller-Bridge, who keeps her private life out of the public eye, called her partner a “genius" in a recent interview.

“It’s really useful being with someone who I think is a genius, it just ups your game," she told Vanity Fair.

“I would always have wanted Martin McDonagh to think of my work as good, whether I was with him or not. I will find out now, either way!”

Waller-Bridge has been married before – tying the knot to Irish presenter and documentary filmmaker Conor Woodman in 2014. By 2017, they had separated and filed for divorce.

Waller-Bridge was most recently the star of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, alongside Harrison Ford in his last outing as the action star, plus Mads Mikkelsen and Toby Jones.

Dockery’s Downton co-stars – including Joanne Froggatt, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Lesley Manville and Lesley Nicol – were in attendance at the wedding.