Phoebe English RTW Spring 2024

This collection was languid and dreamy, born from the designer’s early memories of growing up with her mother, a painter. English played with geometric shapes, graphic lines and saturated colors for her layered, softly tailored separates.

Loose jackets and coats had sweet, rounded collars, asymmetric buttons and ties at the waist, while a blouse came with ruffles and wrap details. She worked with a palette of navy, cream, black and light brown, with pops of red.

A coat resembling a painter’s smock was worn with a red heart shape at the front. During her presentation at a photography gallery in St. James’s, English described the heart as “like a shield.”

A bright yellow dress was made from long, wide strips of fabric that moved like streamers when the model walked.

English, who works with recycled and upcycled materials, also created “cloud coats,” oversize, quilted coats stuffed with sustainable sheep’s wool, part of a collaboration with a company based in Lavenham, Suffolk, an historic producer of wool.

An oversize brown coat with a big, curving lapel was as light and comforting as a cloud of cinnamon.

