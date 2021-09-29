Phoebe Dynevor unveiled as the new face of Charlotte Tilbury

Photo credit: Charlotte Tilbury

Phoebe Dynevor is making her beauty industry debut. The British actress, best known for her starring role in Netflix’s hit Regency drama Bridgerton, has today been announced as the brand ambassador for Charlotte Tilbury.

The appointment is a significant one; it makes Dynevor the first ever famous face of the global beauty brand founded by make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury MBE.

Talking exclusively to Bazaar about the news, Dynevor said: “When I think of beautiful make-up I think of Charlotte Tilbury. When the opportunity came to partner with Charlotte it was an easy one – she’s British, she’s a leading entrepreneur, and she makes the best make-up out there. I cannot wait to share what’s to come, and I am thrilled to be part of Charlotte’s team.”

To begin, the 26-year-old stars in the brand’s high-glamour 2021 holiday campaign. She takes on two mesmerising personas; the Hollywood starlet – wearing forthcoming launch Limitless Lucky Lips in Red Wishes (as pictured above) – and a poster girl for Pillow Talk, the iconic nude-toned franchise that started as a lipstick and has grown into an entire collection.

Dynevor was wearing Charlotte Tilbury way before this professional partnership came to fruition. In fact, her Bridgerton character Daphne’s signature lip look came courtesy of Pillow Talk products, something entirely dictated by the on-set make-up artist.

This didn’t go unnoticed by the eagle-eyed Tilbury when she became hooked on the series along with the rest of the world. “I fell in love with Phoebe as I watched her in Bridgerton,” she says. “I was certain she was wearing a Pillow Talk lip – and when I found out she was, I knew it was written in the stars.”

Dynevor’s reasons for involvement with the company go beyond her love of the products, though. As an Action Aid UK ambassador and champion of sustainable practices, she's using her new-found spotlight and social platforms to advocate for causes close to her heart.

“Charlotte’s purpose-based,” she tells us, “and thoughtful about how the brand can have a positive impact through efforts such as cruelty-free approval and introducing products that are sustainable.”

The Christmas campaign is rooted in purpose, too. This year, sales from a limited run of the brand’s holiday stockings go to its charity partner, Women for Women International, whose work the make-up artist has supported since 2016.

Charlotte Tilbury’s Holiday 2021 Gift Collection launches 30 September on charlottetilbury.com.

