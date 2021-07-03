Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson Just Made Their Couple Debut at Wimbledon

It's official: Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson are a couple. After subtly confirming dating rumors with matching initial necklaces months ago, the pair left zero doubts about their relationship status this time during their first public outing together.

On Saturday, Dynevor and Davidson made their couple debut at Wimbledon snuggled up in the stands. In one paparazzi photo, the comedian is seen kissing the Bridgerton actress's forehead, while in another, Phoebe affectionally massages her boyfriend's ear.

At one point during the match, Pete seemingly showed Phoebe something funny on his phone, as she laughed with her arms wrapped around him.

For their couple debut, Phoebe and Pete were stylishly in-sync, with both of them wearing complementary shades of green. Phoebe, for her part, opted for an army green wrap-front sweater and a matching midi skirt with buttons down the front. She paired the look with white strappy sandals and cat-eye sunglasses on top of her head. Meanwhile, Pete wore a crewneck sweatshirt in a lighter hue than Phoebe's outfit, gray pants, and metallic nail polish.

Back in April, a source told People that Davidson and Dynevor are "really into each other," and that the SNL star was already telling his friends "he's serious about her." According to another insider at E! News, Pete reportedly has been flying back and forth from New York to the U.K. "any chance he gets" to see Phoebe while she films Bridgerton season 2.

"He doesn't mind, because he's very excited about spending time with her," the source explained. "She's getting to know him and loving this attention."