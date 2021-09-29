Phoebe Bridgers Sued for $3.8 Million by Music Producer Alleging Defamation

Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers is being sued for allegedly spreading false accusations about a prominent music producer online.

Chris Nelson, owner of the Sound Space recording studio, filed a lawsuit against the "I Know the End" singer, 27, in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday. In the complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Nelson alleges that Bridgers accused him on Instagram of "racially-motivated hate crimes," as well as fraud and theft.

A rep for Bridgers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The lawsuit states that Nelson and Bridgers met several years ago, but never worked together. Around 2018, Nelson and his then-girlfriend Emily Bannon "began having consensual sexual encounters" with Bridgers, per the suit.

Nelson says he broke up with Bannon around fall 2019, but that Bridgers and Bannon continued their relationship, according to the complaint.

In October 2020, Bridgers allegedly wrote on her Instagram that she "witnessed and can personally verify much of the abuse (grooming, stealing, violence) perpetuated by Chris Nelson," the documents state.

Nelson then claims the singer directed her followers to Bannon's Instagram account, where Bannon allegedly accused him of "racially-motivated hate crimes," including beating "a young Latinx man to death."

He was also allegedly accused of defrauding buyers by selling them fake rare guitars, stealing $50,000 from a neighbor, and hacking women's email accounts, according to the lawsuit.

When Bannon initially posted the accusations against Nelson, Bridgers also shared them on her own Instagram account, the complaint adds.

Nelson believes that "Bridgers maliciously and intentionally posted the false and defamatory statements about [Nelson] as part of a vendetta to destroy [Nelson's] reputation that was enflamed by Bridgers and Bannon's sexual relationship," according to the documents.

Nelson is seeking no less than $3.8 million for alleged defamation, false light, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and intentional interference with prospective economic relations.