Phoebe Bridgers reveals past abortion, Amy Schumer 'forgot my rights at the met' after Roe v. Wade leak

Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Singer Phoebe Bridgers is opening up about having an abortion last fall amid a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion indicating the court may be on the cusp of upending the landmark 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion.

"I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access," Bridgers wrote on her Instagram Story Tuesday, sharing a link to a list of organizations followers could visit to donate and support abortion rights.

Celebrities shared their reactions to the news on Tuesday after news broke Monday night as many, including Bridgers, attended the Met Gala.

This year's theme of fashion's biggest night called for attendees to channel the gilded age – an era in U.S. history leading up to the turn of the 20th century, during which marginalized groups in the country were not fully allocated rights. Many drew parallels to the theme as the news sparked a possibility of returning to a time in the past without the constitutional right to abortion.

Live updates: 'Whole range of rights could now be at risk' if Roe v. Wade is overturned, Biden says

Amy Schumer, who also attended the gala, quipped on Instagram that she "forgot" her rights at the Met Gala. "If anyone sees them let me know protest wherever you are today at 5," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @amyschumer

"The Gilded Age," Busy Philipps captioned a screenshot of a news article headline about the Supreme Court, adding hashtags including "#bansoffourbodies #met gala #abortionishealthcare #abortionrights"

Related: Busy Philipps counters anti-abortion laws with #YouKnowMe; Rihanna, Ellen DeGeneres speak out

Whoopi Goldberg showed support for those who have gotten abortions during Tuesday's episode of "The View."

"Getting an abortion is not easy. Making that decision is not easy. It's not something people do lightly," she said. "If you don't have the wherewithal to understand that … then you're not looking out for me as a human being … and that is not okay."

"I can’t believe we are here," Mark Ruffalo wrote. "Book burning, bans on classroom discussions about race and sexuality, the erosion of voter’s rights aimed at the poor and people of color. It’s literally a right wing crack down on democratic norms. The worst are full of passionate intensity."

Yvette Nicole Brown highlighted the importance of voting in all elections.

"If you are upset that #RoeVWade is about to be overturned by the Supreme Court but you didn’t vote in 2016 or you voted for Trump because you didn’t like the smart lady, YOU did this w/your apathy or your decision to choose an imp for President. YOU gave him THREE SCOTUS seats," she tweeted. "Votes matter. Voting in EVERY election matters. The people we elect — or those who are elected when people can’t be bothered to #vote — make decisions every day that affect our lives & livelihoods. This decision affects the HEALTHCARE of millions of women. Great job! #sarcasm"

'My darkest secret': Uma Thurman recounts teen abortion trauma while criticizing Texas abortion law

"Make no mistake," Josh Gad tweeted. "A majority in this country are angry tonight. Not a small majority. A giant majority. I am seeing that rage. I am hearing that rage. I am feeling that rage. And to all scared women tonight, I will fight for you & with you. I will fight like hell. We all must."

'It was my choice': Alyssa Milano reveals she had two abortions in 1993 within months

Contributing: USA TODAY staff

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Phoebe Bridgers reveals abortion amid Roe v. Wade leaked draft

