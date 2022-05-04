Phoebe Bridgers Opens Up About Having an Abortion Amid Threats to Overturn Roe V. Wade

Phoebe Bridgers is using her platform and personal experiences to try and stop the Supreme Court from overturning Roe. V Wade. The singer took to Twitter to open up about an abortion she had, which was made simpler thanks to abortion rights.

"I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access," she wrote, adding a link to an article from The Cut providing "a big list of places you can donate to right now."

Bridgers' tweet came hours after POLITICO leaked Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion, which shows that the Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights. In the draft, Alito details the repudiation of the 1973 decision to protect a woman's right to choose to have an abortion.

In the draft, Alito wrote, "Abortion presents a profound moral issue on which Americans hold sharply conflicting views. Some believe fervently that a human person comes into being at conception and that abortion ends an innocent life. Others feel just as strongly that any regulation of abortion invades a woman's right to control her own body and prevents women from achieving full quality."

Despite recognizing the fact that overturning Roe V. Wade supports inequality for women, the Supreme Court has chosen a side.

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled," Alito added. "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives."

Check out Alito's leaked draft here and Bridgers' tweet below.