Phoebe Bridgers opens up about having an abortion last year amid Supreme Court row

Inga Parkel
·1 min read

Phoebe Bridgers has shared that she had an abortion last year, following a leaked report that claims the US Supreme Court is in favour of overturning the right to abortion.

Late on Monday (2 May), what was claimed to be an initial draft majority opinion was leaked, suggesting that the court intends to overturn the landmark 1973 decision, which legalised abortion nationwide.

As furious debates erupted across the US, Bridgers posted an Instagram story on Tuesday (3 May), revealing her personal experience with abortion.

“I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour,” the 27-year-old wrote.

“I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

The musician concluded her post with a link to several abortion funds to donate to.

The Independent has reached out to Bridgers’ representatives for comment.

Bridgers is among the latest celebrities to condemn the recent leaked decision.

Phoebe Bridgers story screenshot (Phoebe Bridgers/ Instagram)
Phoebe Bridgers story screenshot (Phoebe Bridgers/ Instagram)

Actor Rosanna Arquette tweeted: “Get your Boots off our wombs,” while Josh Gad wrote: “Make no mistake. A majority in this country are angry tonight. Not a small majority. A giant majority.”

The Beauty and the Beast actor continued: “I am seeing that rage. I am hearing that rage. I am feeling that rage. And to all scared women tonight, I will fight for you & with you. I will fight like hell. We all must.”

Follow along for live updates regarding the Supreme Court ruling here.

