Phoebe Bridgers drops cover of Bo Burnham's 'That Funny Feeling' to benefit Texas abortion funds

There it is again: That funny feeling that there's a new Phoebe Bridgers song.

The indie rocker has released a cover of Bo Burnham's song "That Funny Feeling," from his Netflix special Inside, which Bridgers has been performing on tour recently. The song is available to purchase exclusively on Bandcamp, with proceeds supporting various Texas abortion funds.

Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham

Alison Buck/WireImage; Presley Ann/Getty

"This one's for Greg Abbott," Bridgers said in a statement, referring to the Texas governor who signed the nation's most restrictive abortion legislation into law earlier this year. The law bans all abortions after six weeks, and allows private citizens to sue abortion providers in Texas. Under the statue, citizens can also sue anyone providing support for an abortion, including family members and friends of a patient, and even ride-share or taxi drivers who provide transportation to an abortion clinic.

"That Funny Feeling" explores the feelings of anxiety and alienation created by modern society, particularly the internet and online discourse. It's one of several songs Burnham penned and performed for Inside, which he created entirely in self-isolation during the pandemic, and released on Netflix to widespread acclaim in May.

Burnham recently won three Emmys for Inside, including Outstanding Music Direction and Outstanding Writing and Directing for a Variety Special. Bridgers, meanwhile, is currently touring in support of her 2020 album Punisher, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Music Album earlier this year.

