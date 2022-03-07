Phoebe Bridgers is coming to Kansas City. Here’s how to get tickets

Phoebe Bridgers is bringing “Motion Sickness” to Kansas City. The Los Angeles-based, GRAMMY-nominated singer and songwriter is performing here on May 31 at Starlight Theatre. The artist announced her Reunion tour supporting her 2020 album release, “Punisher.”

She joins artists such as HAIM, Bon Iver and REO Speedwagon as a part of Starlight Theatre’s Capitol Federal Concert Series.

At the forefront of providing sad girl anthems for those who need them, Bridgers’ lyrics, perspectives and melodies have garnered critical acclaim and led to collaborations with high profile artists like Kid Cudi, Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney. Metallica also reached out to her to contribute to “The Blacklist,” a compilation album filled with covers of songs off their self-titled album, also known as “The Black Album.”

HOW TO GET TICKETS

Pre-sale tickets are available Thursday at noon, and you can still register for the verified fan presale here. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday at noon and you can purchase those here. You can also call Starlight Theater’s office at 816-363-7827 to buy them.

The prices will range from $39.50 to $69.50 before fees.

The gates will open at 6 p.m., and the show will start at 7 p.m. on May 31. Opening acts have not been announced yet.

She’s no “Stranger in the Alps” and by the time the summer rolls around, she’ll be no stranger to Kansas City.