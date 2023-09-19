Phish Plots String of New Year’s Eve Concerts at Madison Square Garden

Upon closing out their 23-date summer tour, Phish has revealed the dates for their 2023 New Year’s Eve run at Madison Square Garden. Kicking off on Dec. 28, the band will play four consecutive nights through New Year’s Eve on the 31st.

The ticket request period is currently open at tickets.phish.com until Sept. 25 at noon. Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning Sept. 29 at noon. A limited number of travel packages will go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 27 at noon.

The announcement comes on the heels of Phish playing two benefit concerts on Aug. 25-26 at Saratoga Springs while raising over $3.5 million for flood recovery efforts in Vermont and upstate New York. Each show featured pre-show sets with Phish’s Page McConnell and Trey Anastasio while the Aug. 26 show saw Derek Trucks join in a surprise performance.

Phish closed out their traditional Labor Day Weekend run at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo. The band is set to resume shows in Oct. at stops in Nashville, Dayton and Chicago. They will return next year for the seventh edition of their “Phish: Rivera Maya,” from Feb. 21-24.

PHISH LIVE 2023

OCTOBER

6 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

8 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

10 – Dayton, OH – Wright State University Nutter Center

11 – Dayton, OH- Wright State University Nutter Center

13 – Chicago, IL – United Center

14 – Chicago, IL – United Center

15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

DECEMBER

28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

31 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

FEBRUARY 2024

21 – Quintana Roo, Mexico – Moon Palace Cancun

22 – Quintana Roo, Mexico – Moon Palace Cancun

23 – Quintana Roo, Mexico – Moon Palace Cancun

24 – Quintana Roo, Mexico – Moon Palace Cancun

