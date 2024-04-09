Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Taps Young Savoia Heir for Lauren Bag Campaign

THE PRINCESS AND THE BAG: Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini has tapped a young Savoia heir to mark the launch of its Lauren bag, which was first unveiled during the brand’s spring 2024 show in Milan in September.

The label’s creative director Lorenzo Serafini zeroed in on Vittoria di Savoia, young princess of the House of Savoy — Italy’s former ruling dynasty — to embody the sophisticated yet fresh ethos of the brand. The 20-year-old model is the eldest daughter of French actress Clotilde Courau and Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy, grandson of Umberto II, the last king of Italy before the monarchy was abolished in 1946.

“I am very happy with this collaboration with Vittoria for a project that I’m very excited about. I believe she perfectly embodies the elegance and refinement defining both the Lauren bag and the Philosophy label,” Serafini said.

Vittoria di Savoia posing with the Lauren bag by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.

In the images, the young princess poses with the bag in different sizes and colors. Crafted from nappa leather, the soft clutch with a clean aesthetic comes in two sizes and with a shoulder strap enabling a cross-body use, too. Colors available range from butter to burgundy, with two-toned options additionally offered to add a twist to its pure lines.

“With this bag, I wanted to create an accessory that is a symbol of femininity and timeless style. Through its versatile design, it easily transforms from an elegant evening clutch to a practical chic day bag,” said Serafini, who has been creatively helming the Aeffe-owned brand since 2014.

Coming with a price tag ranging between 650 euros and 870 euros, the Lauren bag launches Tuesday on the brand’s e-commerce, at its store in Rome as well as at a selection of Italian and international retailers. For one, Clan Upstairs in Milan will dedicate a window to the accessory during the upcoming Salone del Mobile design event, which will run April 16 to 21.

Represented by Paris-based Karin Models agency, Vittoria di Savoia is not new to the fashion circuit, having recently secured her first cover on Spanish magazine Yo Dona and with multiple front row appearances past year. In addition to attending the Philosophy fall 2024 runway show in Milan earlier this year, she was also seen side by side her mother at the Dior couture spring 2024 show in January and the Valentino couture fall 2023 show last summer. Last week, the mother-and-daughter duo touched base in Rome for the Pucci spring 2024 show, too.

