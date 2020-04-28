Philogen Announces Option Exercise by Janssen

SIENA, Italy , April 28, 2020 /CNW/ -- Philogen S.p.A., a privately-owned biotechnology company, today announced through its wholly-owned Swiss subsidiary, Philochem AG, that Janssen Biotech, Inc., one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, has exercised an option through the parties' drug discovery collaboration to identify new small molecule-based therapeutics utilizing Philochem's novel lead-generation technologies. The original collaboration was announced in January 2019 and was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation LLC.

"We are extremely pleased to see that our technology has delivered ligands which may contribute to bringing innovative treatment for serious unmet medical needs," commented Prof. Dario Neri , co-founder and President of the Scientific Advisory Board of Philogen.

No financial details of the agreement were released.

About the Philogen group

Philogen is a Swiss-Italian clinical-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of novel pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products. Philogen's strategy is to deliver bioactive agents, for example cytokines or drugs, to the site of disease using antibodies and other ligands that specifically and efficiently target stromal antigens. This technology has generated a strong proprietary pipeline of clinical-stage products and pre-clinical compounds in an array of disease indications. Philogen is headquartered in Siena, Italy , and has research activities at its subsidiary company Philochem in Zürich, Switzerland . Philogen is independently owned, and has signed agreements with several major pharmaceutical companies. For more information please visit www.philogen.com and www.philochem.com.

For more information please contact:

Dr. Christian Lizak

+41 (0) 43 544 88 00

christian.lizak@philogen.com

