Philly has two potential suitors lined up for Tobias Harris?

The Sixers are sending a clear message: they view signing Harden outright as a real possibility. If the Sixers eventually need to move Tobias Harris in order to clear the cap space necessary to sign Harden in the summer, sources familiar with the situation say they have two potential suitors with cap space lined up who they could move Harris to if they need to clear the decks.

Will the Sixers trade Tobias Harris to the Thunder? Or is the chatter a ploy to put pressure on the Nets? inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 5:17 AM

#Sixers forward Tobias Harris: ‘You’re going to see a lot of movement (in trades by Thursday’s deadline).’ Says he’ll be refreshing his phone to get the latest updates. – 9:48 PM

#Sixers forward Tobias Harris on looking forward to getting beyond Thursday’s trade deadline: pic.twitter.com/Bk0hfKVeXb – 9:45 PM

Tobias Harris on his deadline plans: “I’ll be refreshing @Adrian Wojnarowski tweets, and Shams, just like everybody else” – 9:45 PM

#Sixers Tobias Harris on being back to playing quite well: pic.twitter.com/y6q1quBhkm – 9:43 PM

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘Tobias has been great. He really has. He’s back to Tobias of last year.’ – 9:39 PM

Tobias Harris last 11 games:

22.4 PPG

7.1 RPG

58/50/84% pic.twitter.com/1s4Rt8BlBx – 9:29 PM

Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid each have 30+ tonight thus far, with a minute to play.

Embiid: 32 PTS / 12 REB / 2 STL

Harris: 30 PTS / 7 REB / 3 AST – 9:13 PM

Joel Embiid with the MEAN flush. Chris Paul responds. Tobias Harris 3. Two great teams making big-time plays right now – 9:12 PM

Sixers lead Phoenix at the break 59-55 led by 36 combined points from Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris.

That was one of the overall best played halves I’ve seen in a Sixers game so far this season. – 8:00 PM

Tyrese Maxey gives Philly another buzzer beater with that layup. It’s a 59-55 lead over the Suns at the half. Joel Embiid has 19 and 5 and Tobias Harris has 17. #Sixers – 7:59 PM

Tobias Harris to the rim as he got separation from Crowder with his body. #Suns down one. #Suns – 7:57 PM

Tobias Harris has been excellent on offense right now. He’s up to 15 points and is giving the team a big boost with Joel Embiid on the bench. #Sixers – 7:45 PM

Tobias Harris’ first 12 mins tonight:

15 PTS / 7-8 fg (!) / 1-2 3fg

👀 – 7:45 PM

Philly was 0/7 from the floor before that basket by Tobias Harris. Now that the seal is broken, let’s see if they can find a rhythm. #Sixers – 7:15 PM

The 76ers say Matisse Thybulle is in the lineup and starting tonight. Starters: Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid. – 6:33 PM

Noah Levick: Tobias Harris: “For the next few days, I’m going to be refreshing Adrian Wojnarowski tweets, and Shams and everybody else.” Harris acknowledges he’s aware of the many rumors out there and says it does affect players mentally. -via Twitter @NoahLevick / February 9, 2022

Unfortunately, Simmons has not been the only 76er’s star in trade rumors. There has been chatter that the 76ers want to package Harris with Simmons in a potential trade. When asked about Harris being in recent trade rumors. Harris Sr. stated, ” Nothing we haven’t been through before, we want to stay, but if traded, we will go wherever and still produce.” -via Phl17.com / February 9, 2022

The same could be said for his players, as Sixers forward Tobias Harris — who, having been dealt during the season four times during his NBA career, is very familiar with trade speculation — admitted the noise that has followed Philadelphia around this season has been difficult for the team to block out. “That will be good for us. Because you’re just hearing everybody’s name. I’ll just be honest, it’s one of those things … trade rumors always come around, even for guys around the NBA, but in this situation, yeah, I was reading an article and there were five guys on the top 10 list to be moved, whatever,” he said. “So, obviously don’t get twisted: that has an impact on guys’ mental, psyche, focus, all the way down the line. So we’ll see what happens.” -via ESPN / February 9, 2022