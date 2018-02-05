'Philly Special,' and how Doug Pederson out-coached Bill Belichick in the Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS — Doug Pederson, who was coaching in high school less than a decade ago, out-coached New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick in a Super Bowl. With his backup quarterback. Let that sink in.

There will be many enduring moments from the Philadelphia Eagles’ 41-33 win in Super Bowl LII, but nothing will top Pederson going for it on fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line and having the fortitude to call a trick play with a tight end passing to his quarterback.

“You really want to know what we call it?” Pederson said when asked about the trick play. “‘Philly Special.'”

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, left, hugs owner Jeffrey Lurie after Super Bowl LII. (AP)

“Philly Special” was actually borrowed from elsewhere. It seems to have its roots at Clemson, who ran it for a two-point conversion from DeAndre Hopkins to Tajh Boyd in 2012. Quarterback Nick Foles approached the line like he was going to call an audible. There was a direct snap to running back Corey Clement, who started right and pitched to tight end Trey Burton. Burton threw to Foles for a touchdown.

“We’re all sitting there on fourth down, wondering what’s going to come in, if we’re going to kick a field goal,” center Jason Kelce said. “Then we get the play in, and I can’t tell you how excited everybody in the huddle was to run that. We all felt like it was perfect.”

It’s one thing to run that on a random Saturday afternoon against Georgia Tech. It’s another thing to call it on fourth down with more than 100 million people watching.