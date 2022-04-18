Philly Shipyard Awarded Fifth NSMV

·4 min read

Philly Shipyard, Inc. (PSI), the sole operating subsidiary of Philly Shipyard ASA (XOAX: PHLY), today announced the authorization by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration (MARAD) and subsequent order from TOTE Services, LLC (TOTE Services) for the construction of one additional National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) - marking the fifth and final NSMV in the training ship series. This modern vessel will replace the aging training vessel at California State University Maritime Academy in Vallejo, California.

Construction of the new vessel (NSMV 5) is expected to commence in 2023. The contractual delivery date for NSMV 5 is set in 2026.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2022 / The order was placed under the April 2020 contract with TOTE Services, which allows for the construction of up to five NSMVs. The initial award included the first two vessels in the NSMV program (NSMVs 1 and 2). The next two vessels in the NSMV program (NSMVs 3 and 4) were ordered in January 2021.

Today's award for NSMV 5 is valued at approximately USD 300 million, bringing the total order intake under the contract for the five-ship program to be approximately USD 1.5 billion.

As announced in November 2021, PSI's order backlog also includes a contract from Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company, LLC to construct one Jones Act-compliant Subsea Rock Installation Vessel (SRIV), with a contract value of approximately USD 200 million. The SRIV will be constructed in between NSMVs 4 and 5.

"It is truly a great day for Philly Shipyard as we are now responsible for building the complete series of the NSMV program - a physical symbol of MARAD's investment in the future of maritime education and training," said Steinar Nerbovik, President and CEO of Philly Shipyard. "The NSMV program continues to mark a turning point in our Company's transformation to serve both commercial and government markets."

Mr. Nerbovik continued, "I would like to thank both TOTE Services and MARAD for their continued support. This award increases our order backlog to six vessels, which includes five NSMVs and one SRIV. Together with our union partners, workforce, and supplier network, our current backlog reinforces that shipbuilding is here to stay in Philadelphia."

The NSMVs will be owned by MARAD, which developed the initial concept for the design. Construction of the NSMVs will not require any third-party financing.

Keel laying of NSMV 1 occurred in December 2021 and full production start of NSMV 2 occurred in November 2021 in accordance with plan. Pre-production activities on NSMVs 3 and 4 and SRIV 1 are ongoing.

The contract for the NSMV program has allowed Philly Shipyard to reconstitute its workforce as production ramps up. The total workforce at Philly Shipyard is currently around 1,200. It is expected that operations at Philly Shipyard will reach full capacity in mid-2022.

About the NSMV Program

The NSMV will help to sustain world-class, U.S. maritime training operations at the state maritime academies by equipping young American mariners with the most modern and adaptable training platform. The NSMV will feature numerous instructional spaces and a full training bridge with accommodation for up to 600 cadets to train in a first-rate maritime academic environment at sea. State maritime academies graduate approximately 70% of all new officers each year - the merchant mariners who help keep cargoes and the economy moving. Many also support U.S. national security by crewing military sealift vessels.

Along with serving as an educational and training platform, the NSMV will also be available to uniquely support federal government efforts in response to national and international disasters such as hurricanes and earthquakes. In this role as a National Defense Reserve Fleet vessel, the NSMV will incorporate medical capabilities, a command and control platform, and berthing for up to 1,000 first responders and recovery workers. The vessel's roll-on/roll-off ramp and crane to facilitate container storage capabilities will enable it to provide critical support equipment and supplies to those in need.

About Philly Shipyard

Philly Shipyard, Inc. (PSI) is a leading U.S. shipbuilder that is presently pursuing a mix of commercial and government work. It possesses a state-of-the-art shipbuilding facility and has earned a reputation as a preferred provider of oceangoing merchant vessels with a track record of delivering quality ships, having delivered around 50% of all large ocean-going Jones Act commercial ships since 2000. PSI is the sole operating subsidiary of Philly Shipyard ASA. Philly Shipyard ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (XOAX: PHLY) and is majority-owned by Aker Capital AS, which in turn is wholly-owned by Aker ASA (Aker). Aker is an industrial investment company that exercises active ownership to create value. Aker has ownership interests in oil and gas, renewable energy and green technologies, maritime assets, marine biotechnology and industrial software, and its portfolio includes companies like Aker BP, Aker Horizons, Aker BioMarine, Cognite, and Aker Solutions.

For more information about Philly Shipyard, please visit www.phillyshipyard.com.

Matt Cassidy
Communications Supervisor
215-275-8863
matthew.cassidy@phillyshipyard.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

SOURCE: Philly Shipyard ASA



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697770/Philly-Shipyard-Awarded-Fifth-NSMV

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Afro-Latinx Festival makes history in New Mexico

    According to the Pew Research Center, one quarter of all Latinos in the U.S.﻿ self identify as Afro-Latino.﻿ Yet some still feel sidelined in discussions of race and ethnicity.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • 'Who knows what else he has in his book': Chris Boucher on Nick Nurse

    Raptors forward Chris Boucher discusses what he's worked on defensively ahead of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers, Precious Achiuwa's growth this season and Nick Nurse's unique ability to scheme defensive coverages.

  • Brayden Schenn scores in OT to lift Blues past Wild, 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored 56 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues wrapped up a playoff spot, beating the Minnesota Wild 6-5 on Saturday for their season-high eighth straight victory. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, David Perron, Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich scored in regulation and Ville Husso made 31 saves. Schenn ended it after Minnesota rallied with a four-goal third period. The Blues swept the season series against Minnesota, their likely first-round opponent,

  • Ruination is the first League of Legends novel

    When can you read the first ever novel of League of Legends and what will it be about?

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Hartman-Kane beefs spills over into social media

    The disagreement between Ryan Hartman and Evander Kane has taken on new — and hilarious — life on social media.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • From Ed Jeske to the NCAA: Yellowknife hockey player wins national championship

    Jack Works, the Yellowknife hockey player responsible for scoring the first goal in the Ed Jeske arena at nine-years-old, has added another first to his list of accomplishments — winning a national college championship. The 20-year-old Works is a forward for the University of Denver Pioneers who defeated the Minnesota State Mavericks 5-1 for the Frozen Four NCAA championship on April 9. "That was one of the coolest things ever, being on the ice after just taking it all. It's like, Yeah, it's sti

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves. Stützle's goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson's 15th goal of the season. Tyler Bertuz

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Penguins top Islanders to earn 16th straight playoff berth

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored twice, Sidney Crosby also had a goal and the Pittsburgh Penguins earned a playoff berth for the 16th straight season with a 6-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night. Guentzel scored his 36th and 37th goals and Crosby his 29th as the Penguins extended the longest active postseason streak among teams in major North American professional sports. Danton Heinen equaled a career high with his 16th goal, while Kris Letang and Brock McGinn also sco